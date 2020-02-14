Победители D.I.C.E. Awards 2020

Опубликовано: 6 час. 28 мин. назад
,
Дюка
Сегодня состоялась 23 ежегодная церемония награждения D.I.C.E. Awards 2020. Наибольшее количество номинаций получили Control, Death Stranding и Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, а кто же стал победителем и в какой номинации, смотрите ниже:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Control
- Disco Ilysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game