Дюка

Победители D.I.C.E. Awards 2020

Опубликовано: 6 час. 28 мин. назад, Дюка
Сегодня состоялась 23 ежегодная церемония награждения D.I.C.E. Awards 2020. Наибольшее количество номинаций получили Control, Death Stranding и Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, а кто же стал победителем и в какой номинации, смотрите ниже:

 

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi's Mansion 3

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Control (Jesse Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Control
  • Disco Ilysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus

 

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

 

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

 

Family Game of the Year

  • A Short Hike
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

 

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

 

Racing Game of the Year

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

 

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB The Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay The Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • What the Golf?

 

Portable Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • What the Golf?

 

Online Game of the Year

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Tetris 99
  • Wargroove

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game
