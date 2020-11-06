Некст-ген Control не выйдет в этом году

Компания Remedy на своей страничке в Твиттер сообщила о том, что Control: Ultimate Edition не выйдет в этом году на PlayStation 5 и Xbox Series, как планировалось изначально. В связи с тем, что разработчики хотят, чтобы финальное качество игры на некст-ген консолях было отличным, релиз пришлось отложить до 2021 года.
An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021.— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020
We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience!