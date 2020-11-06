НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Некст-ген Control не выйдет в этом году

Опубликовано: 4 час. 39 мин. назад
Компания Remedy на своей страничке в Твиттер сообщила о том, что Control: Ultimate Edition не выйдет в этом году на PlayStation 5 и Xbox Series, как планировалось изначально. В связи с тем, что разработчики хотят, чтобы финальное качество игры на некст-ген консолях было отличным, релиз пришлось отложить до 2021 года.

