Номинанты The Game Awards 2020

Опубликовано: 3 час. 59 мин. назад
,
Дюка
10 декабря состоится трансляция ежегодной церемонии награждения The Game Awards 2020, и ее ведущий, Джефф Кейли, представил список номинантов, с которым вы можете ознакомиться ниже. Проголосовать за свою любимую игру можно на официальном сайте.
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
- Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- If Found… – Dreamfeel
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
- Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
- Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
- Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Carrion – Phobia Games
- Fall Guys – Mediatonic
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
- Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games
- Among Us
- Innersloth
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s IronMan VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona R5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squads
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valroant