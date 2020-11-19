Номинанты The Game Awards 2020

ИГРЫ

Релизный трейлер Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Студия Koei Tecmo и издательство Nintendo опубликовали релизный трейлер Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Сюжетно игра представляет собой приквел к The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild и рассказывает о борьбе четырех чемпионов...