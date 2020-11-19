НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Дюка Опубликовал Дюка 4

Номинанты The Game Awards 2020

Опубликовано: 3 час. 59 мин. назад, Дюка
10 декабря состоится трансляция ежегодной церемонии награждения The Game Awards 2020, и ее ведущий, Джефф Кейли, представил список номинантов, с которым вы можете ознакомиться ниже. Проголосовать за свою любимую игру можно на официальном сайте.

 

Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Score and Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 

Games for Impact

  • If Found… – Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
  • Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

 

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

 

Best Indie Game

  • Carrion – Phobia Games
  • Fall Guys – Mediatonic
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
  • Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

 

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Innersloth
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

 

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

 

Best VR/AR Game

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s IronMan VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

 

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

 

Best Action Game

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

 

Best Action-Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona R5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

 

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

 

Best Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

 

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squads

 

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

 

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valroant
