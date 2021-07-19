Ubisoft сегодня анонсирует новый Tom Clancy

Компания Ubisoft подготовила трансляцию, во время которой состоится мировой анонс новой игры в серии Tom Clancy. Она начнется уже сегодня в 20:30 МСК.
Пока разработчики ничего не сообщают о проекте, зарубежные порталы IGN и GameSpot на своих страницах в Twitter опубликовали по несколько секунд геймплея.
Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now!— IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021
We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf
Check out this quick look at @Ubisoft's next game inspired by the Tom Clancy franchise.— GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 18, 2021
We got an early look at the game ahead of its full debut, and we'll be able to share more about it after the reveal on July 19 at 11:15 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/31DM7qouC9