Дюка

Ubisoft сегодня анонсирует новый Tom Clancy

Опубликовано: вчера, 11:04:40, Дюка
Компания Ubisoft подготовила трансляцию, во время которой состоится мировой анонс новой игры в серии Tom Clancy. Она начнется уже сегодня в 20:30 МСК.

Пока разработчики ничего не сообщают о проекте, зарубежные порталы IGN и GameSpot на своих страницах в Twitter опубликовали по несколько секунд геймплея.

