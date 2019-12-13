НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Победители The Game Awards 2019

Опубликовано: 13.12.2019 03:57:03, Дюка
Сегодня состоялась ежегодная церемония награждения лучших проектов уходящего года – The Game Awards 2019. Предлагаем вашему вниманию список игр, среди которых выделены победители, что были выбраны путем голосования обычных пользователей и жюри.

 

Игра года

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

 

Лучшая игровая режиссура

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

 

Лучшее повествование

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

 

Лучшее художественное оформление

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

 

Лучший саундтрек

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

 

Лучший звуковой дизайн

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

 

Лучшая актерская игра

  • Эшли Берч (Ashly Burch) — Парвати Холкомб, The Outer Worlds
  • Кортни Хоуп (Courtney Hope) — Джесси Фейден, Control
  • Лора Бэйли (Laura Bailey) — Кэйт Диаз, Gears 5
  • Мадс Миккельсен (Mads Mikkelsen) — Клифф, Death Stranding
  • Мэттью Поретта (Matthew Porretta) — доктор Каспер Дарлинг, Control
  • Норман Ридус (Norman Reedus) — Сэм Портер Бриджес, Death Stranding

 

Лучший экшен

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro: Exodus

 

Лучшая экшен-адвенчура

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

 

Лучшая ролевая игра

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter: World — Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

 

Лучший файтинг

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

 

Лучшая семейная игра

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

 

Лучшая стратегия

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

 

Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

 

Лучший мультиплеер

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

 

Лучшая новая инди-студия

  • ZA/UM за Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio за Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment за My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital за Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit за Slay the Spire
  • House House за Untitled Goose Game

 

Games for Impact (игры, содержащие важный посыл)

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

 

Лучшая развивающаяся игра

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

 

Лучшая инди-игра

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

 

Лучшая мобильная игра

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

 

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

 

Лучшая игра для VR/AR

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe
The Wolf Among Us 2 снова в разработке Хорошие новости с The Game Awards 2019 – The Wolf Among Us 2 официально снова в разработке для ПК и консолей. При этом версия для персональный компьютеров станет эксклюзивом Epic Games Store... The Wolf Among Us 2 снова в разработке Warcraft III: Reforged получил точную дату релиза Компания Blizzard сообщила точную дату релиза Warcraft III: Reforged – переработанной версии оригинальной Warcraft III, что включает в себя и контент из дополнения The Frozen Throne. Выход игры состоится 29 января 2020 года... Warcraft III: Reforged получил точную дату релиза
Игровой разум
Прометей (уровень 29)13.12.2019 18:30:41
Победитель неожиданный. Я ожидал увидеть на его месте DS или RE.
Футбольный гуру
Mas7er (уровень 25)13.12.2019 18:24:44
miharozhnov писал(а):
Меня больше расстроило, что не показали Elden Ring, хотя вроде обещали :С
Не, не обещали, это был типа слив какого-то тайского игрового журнала. В общем на уровне слухов.
Последняя надежда человечества
miharozhnov (уровень 16)13.12.2019 18:21:51
Рад за Sekiro, очень рад, но мой голос был другой игре. Меня больше расстроило, что не показали Elden Ring, хотя вроде обещали :С
Игровой разум
Strayker (уровень 16)13.12.2019 16:09:14
Всё норм, поспорил бы только с художественным оформлением.
Gris или Sekiro получше контроля будут в этом плане, по-моему.

Добавлено позже:
А дискуса нет потому, что в этом году нет особой борьбы между играми, парочка игр как заняла вершину, так и без особого конкурента там и осталась.
Футбольный гуру
Mas7er (уровень 25)13.12.2019 08:30:05
Disco Elysium выиграла во всех номинациях, в которых участвовала, умницы просто)
Жаль, что Fire Emblem не номинировали на игру года...кстати, Эмблема с большим отрывом выиграла в пользовательском голосовании за лучшую игру на сайте TGA
Последняя надежда человечества
fmn1959 (уровень 30)13.12.2019 07:06:06
Что то за три с лишним часа не одного коммента. В расстеренности чтоль? Как там про старперов говорят: помню были времена, на несколько страниц новость геймеры обсуждали.... да.. да....кх...кх..
Ладно, бухтеть больше не буду, одно скажу: ожидаемо. Но по мне, не любо, некоторые категории.crazy
