Победители The Game Awards 2019

Опубликовано: 13.12.2019 03:57:03
Дюка
Сегодня состоялась ежегодная церемония награждения лучших проектов уходящего года – The Game Awards 2019. Предлагаем вашему вниманию список игр, среди которых выделены победители, что были выбраны путем голосования обычных пользователей и жюри.
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Эшли Берч (Ashly Burch) — Парвати Холкомб, The Outer Worlds
- Кортни Хоуп (Courtney Hope) — Джесси Фейден, Control
- Лора Бэйли (Laura Bailey) — Кэйт Диаз, Gears 5
- Мадс Миккельсен (Mads Mikkelsen) — Клифф, Death Stranding
- Мэттью Поретта (Matthew Porretta) — доктор Каспер Дарлинг, Control
- Норман Ридус (Norman Reedus) — Сэм Портер Бриджес, Death Stranding
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro: Exodus
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter: World — Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- ZA/UM за Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio за Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment за My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital за Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit за Slay the Spire
- House House за Untitled Goose Game
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe