Анонсированы номинанты The Game Awards 2021

Безумие в Far Cry 6 начнется скоро

Компания Ubisoft сообщила дату релиза DLC Vaas: Insanity для шутера Far Cry 6. Знаменитый злодей из Far Cry 3 посетит Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5 и ПК (Ubisoft Store и Epic Games Store) уже 16 ноября этого года...