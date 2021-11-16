НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Дюка Опубликовал Дюка 2

Анонсированы номинанты The Game Awards 2021

Опубликовано: вчера, 21:19:07, Дюка
9 декабря состоится трансляция The Game Awards 2021 – восьмая ежегодная церемония награждения достижений в игровой индустрии, ведущим которой выступает Джефф Кили. Сегодня же были названы номинанты, что поборются за звание лучших, и за них могут проголосовать все желающие на официальном сайте мероприятия.

 

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

 

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

 

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

 

Best Art Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

 

Best Score/Music

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

 

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

 

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori, Life is Strange
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

 

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

 

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: War Zone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

 

Best Indie Game

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscription
  • Loop Hero

 

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

 

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

 

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends: Escape
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

 

Best VR/AR Game

  • Hitman III
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

 

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

 

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

 

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

 

Best RPG

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

 

Best Fighting Game

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

 

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

 

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • Fifa 22
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Riders Republic

 

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

 

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

 

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

 

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

 

Best Esports Coach

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev
  • Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

 

Best Esports Event

  • The International 2021
  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

 

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

 

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta FaZe, Call of Duty
  • DWG KIA, League of Legends
  • NAVI, CS:GO
  • Team Spirit, DOTA2
  • Sentinels, Valorant

 

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield
