НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
ВОЙТИ
Дюка Опубликовал Дюка 7

Победители The Game Awards 2020

Опубликовано: 11.12.2020 01:31:05, Дюка
Поделиться:  

Сегодня состоялась ежегодная церемония награждения лучших проектов уходящего года – The Game Awards 2020. Предлагаем вашему вниманию список игр, среди которых выделены победители, что были выбраны путем голосования обычных пользователей и жюри.

 

Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Score and Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 

Games for Impact

  • If Found… – Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
  • Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

 

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

 

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War Sequel
  • Halo Infinite
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

 

Best Indie Game

  • Carrion – Phobia Games
  • Fall Guys – Mediatonic
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
  • Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

 

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Innersloth
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

 

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

 

Best VR/AR Game

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s IronMan VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

 

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

 

Best Action Game

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

 

Best Action-Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

 

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona R5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

 

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

 

Best Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

 

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squads

 

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

 

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valroant
Best Debut Game
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Phasmophobia
  • Raji: An Ancietn Epic
  • Roki
Вам также может быть интересно
Тизер трейлер новой Mass Effect В день N7 в этом году BioWare объявила о том, что ветераны компании уже некоторое время трудятся над новой частью Mass Effect. Сегодня же появилась возможность немного заглянуть за завесу, так как во время The Game Awards 2020... Тизер трейлер новой Mass Effect TORGI за еще один Cyberpunk 2077 Следующий розыгрыш состоится 8 января. Успей испытать удачу! Cyberpunk 2077 получает Craft. TORGI за еще один Cyberpunk 2077
Оставлять сообщения могут только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Загрузка...
новыестарые7 ком.
Ком. на странице5102050100
Игровой гуру
Stonecrush (уровень 15)вчера, 14:05:47
Сообщение отредактировано пользователем 11.12.2020 15:10:44
ласт оф ас 2 везде кошмар, рад хоть выиграли МК11, Тони Хок и Файнал Фэнтази 7 ремэйк, печально, что не выиграл РЕ 3

Добавлено позже:
miharozhnov писал(а):
Divinity: Original Sin
проходняк,забросил через 10 часов и не я один такой, смотрел стримера, который был так игрой заинтересован, теперь он про неё забыл, ему напоминают, но он сказал ,что ему скучно, сказал такая же скука как Драгон Эйдж, вот и мне так же скучно было как в Драггон Эйдж, пытался, но игра не затягивала ну совсем, Драгон Эйдж Ориджин прошёл через силу, сейчас даже вспоминать не хочу, Инквизицию тоже пробывал, не затянула совсем
Игровой разум
Shtefan (уровень 25)вчера, 09:16:20
Лол, лучший сюжет. Рофлянка рофлянская
Последняя надежда человечества
miharozhnov (уровень 17)вчера, 08:40:10
Avtor-avtora писал(а):
А что в 2014 было что-то лучше !? dirol
Divinity: Original Sin
Игровой разум
Avtor-avtora (уровень 25)вчера, 07:51:47
Mas7er писал(а):
Ожидаемо, увы. Ну и ладно, всё равно хуже, чем отдавать награду Инквизиции в 2014-м, уже не будет.
А что в 2014 было что-то лучше !? dirol
Бич человечества
BlackSite11 (уровень 28)вчера, 07:01:56
Как же хорошо, что я решил поспать, а не смотреть вот это вот все.
Заместитель подручного
VladPlasmius (уровень 19)вчера, 05:55:51
Mas7er писал(а):
Ожидаемо, увы. Ну и ладно, всё равно хуже, чем отдавать награду Инквизиции в 2014-м, уже не будет.
ну отдать две награды игре 2018 года, и файтингу прошлого года, куда хуже то biggrin
Футбольный гуру
Mas7er (уровень 25)вчера, 05:19:15
Сообщение отредактировано пользователем 11.12.2020 05:22:48
Ожидаемо, увы. Ну и ладно, всё равно хуже, чем отдавать награду Инквизиции в 2014-м, уже не будет.
Игровые новoсти
вчера, 06:01:420Как выжить в мире Outriders вчера, 05:48:137Evil West – новый экшен от Flying Wild Hog вчера, 05:41:520Названа дата релиза HUMANKIND вчера, 05:24:118Тизер трейлер новой Mass Effect вчера, 05:09:440Season – отправляемся исследовать мир вчера, 05:09:091Состоялся анонс Ark II c Вин Дизелем вчера, 04:52:102Новый трейлер Returnal, раскрывающий дату выхода проекта
Новости игр
Оценки Cyberpunk 2077ИГРЫ Оценки Cyberpunk 2077 Сегодня спало эмбарго на Cyberpunk 2077, и многие зарубежные издания опубликовали свои обзоры. От некоторых игра получила высший балл, но есть и более сдержанные мнения. Хвалят проект в основном за наличие интересных... Анонс Evil Dead: The GameИГРЫ Анонс Evil Dead: The Game Во время The Game Awards 2020 компания Saber Interactive анонсировала новую игру в серии Evil Dead, получившую название Evil Dead: The Game. Работая сообща в команде из четырех пользователей, вам предстоит выживать, исследовать... Состоялся анонс Ark II c Вин ДизелемИГРЫ Состоялся анонс Ark II c Вин Дизелем Studio Wildcard анонсировала во время The Game Awards 2020 продолжение знаменитой игры на выживание Ark: Survival Evolved – Ark II. Ключевую роль в проекте сыграет знаменитый актер Вин Дизель, который...
© 2009-2020 Gamer-Info.com
Копирование информации без письменного разрешения администрации сайта запрещено. Все торговые марки являются собственностью их правообладателей. Материалы с пометкой "Пресс-релиз" публикуются на правах рекламы. Многие материалы на портале размещены пользователями и если вы считаете, что они нарушают ваши авторские права - свяжитесь с нами через форму контактов. Используя функции портала, вы принимаете пользовательское соглашение и подтверждаете ознакомление с политикой конфиденциальности.
Главная страница
БЛОGI
FAQ
Добавление игры в базу
Размещение рекламы
Вакансии
Контакты
База игр
Серии игр
Игры 2019 года / Игры 2020 года
Онлайн игры / Флеш игры
Словарь геймера
Пользователи
Архив новостей
RSS каналы:
Новости
Видео
Обзоры и превью
Flash игры
БЛОGI
Прямая трансляция The Game Awards 2020Ctrl + стрелка вправо