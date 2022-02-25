НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Победители D.I.C.E. Awards 2022

Опубликовано: 5 час. 29 мин. назад, Jiburagan
Двадцать пятая церемония ежегодного награждения D.I.C.E. Awards подошла к концу. Самую престижную награду - титул "Игры Года" получила игра It Takes Two, кооперативное приключение от Hazelight Studio, победитель награждения Game Awards 2021. Среди других крупных призеров отметились Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, получившая награды за достижения в анимации и арт-дирекшене, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, собравшая награды за лучшее приключение и лучшую историю, и Returnal награжденная за дизайн звука и музыки. В дополнение к наградам, присужденным играм, на церемонии также были отмечены достижения многих лидеров индустрии, таких как Эд Бун из NetherRealm Studios и глава Microsoft Gaming Фил Спенсер.

 

Победители D.I.C.E. Awards 2022:

 

Game of the Year

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Returnal
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Loop Hero
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
  • Deathloop - Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2

 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Returnal
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Returnal

 

Action Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite
  • Deathloop
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

 

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

 

Family Game of the Year

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • WarioWare: Get it Together

 

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear: Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

 

Racing Game of the Year

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • F1 2021
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

 

Sports Game of the Year

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • FIFA 22
  • NBA 2K22
  • Rider's Republic
  • The Climb 2

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

 

Online Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Knockout City

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo II
  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Unpacking
  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable

 

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Pokemon Unite
  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
