Опубликовано: 5 час. 29 мин. назад
Jiburagan
Двадцать пятая церемония ежегодного награждения D.I.C.E. Awards подошла к концу. Самую престижную награду - титул "Игры Года" получила игра It Takes Two, кооперативное приключение от Hazelight Studio, победитель награждения Game Awards 2021. Среди других крупных призеров отметились Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, получившая награды за достижения в анимации и арт-дирекшене, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, собравшая награды за лучшее приключение и лучшую историю, и Returnal награжденная за дизайн звука и музыки. В дополнение к наградам, присужденным играм, на церемонии также были отмечены достижения многих лидеров индустрии, таких как Эд Бун из NetherRealm Studios и глава Microsoft Gaming Фил Спенсер.
Победители D.I.C.E. Awards 2022:
Game of the Year
- It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- Returnal
- Inscryption
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Inscryption
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- Loop Hero
- Inscryption
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
- Deathloop - Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Returnal
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Deathloop
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- WarioWare: Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 5
- F1 2021
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2K22
- Rider's Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Online Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Knockout City
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo II
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Unpacking
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
Mobile Game of the Year
- Pokemon Unite
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage