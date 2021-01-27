НОВОСТИИГРЫБЛОGIРЕЙТИНГИСТАТЬИВИДЕО
Дюка Опубликовал Дюка 1

Номинанты D.I.C.E. Awards 2021

Опубликовано: 27.01.2021 09:56:09, Дюка
Академия Интерактивных Искусств и Наук представила список номинантов на церемонию D.I.C.E. Awards 2021. Обычно мероприятие проходило в феврале, однако в этом году в связи с коронавирусом его перенесли на 8 апреля. С номинантами вы можете ознакомиться ниже.

 

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir
  • Hades – Zagreus
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

 

Action Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

 

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

 

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

 

Fighting Game of the Year

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds

 

Racing Game of the Year

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

 

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperadoes 3
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

 

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

 

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2
Футбольный гуру
Mas7er (уровень 25)27.01.2021 17:59:10
Я так, на всякий случай напомню, что в прошлом году эта "академия искусств" выбрала Игрой Года Untitled Goose Game. Ну чтоб вы представляли себе уровень ценности этих наград)
