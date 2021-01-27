Номинанты D.I.C.E. Awards 2021

Опубликовано: 27.01.2021 09:56:09
Дюка
Академия Интерактивных Искусств и Наук представила список номинантов на церемонию D.I.C.E. Awards 2021. Обычно мероприятие проходило в феврале, однако в этом году в связи с коронавирусом его перенесли на 8 апреля. С номинантами вы можете ознакомиться ниже.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir
- Hades – Zagreus
- The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby
- The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Mario Kart Live
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperadoes 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2