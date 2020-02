Анонс «рогалика» Rogue Lords – от создателей Styx и Call of Cthulhu

Call upon illustrious Disciples of Evil in this new gloomy rogue-like game set in the 17th Century!



🧛‍♂️Dracula

🍸Bloody Mary

🎩Baron Samedi

👰 the White Lady

and more...#RogueLords is coming this Autumn on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/XUpzbWLLTG